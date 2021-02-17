Bouffant Beauty Salon celebrates 60 years of styling

More than 60 years ago, Anna Faye Heard walked blocks in Chattanooga before sunlight in order to attend beauty school. Decades later, her business, the Bouffant Beauty Salon, is celebrating 60 years of serving the residents of Sequatchie County.

“I was out of high school and didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Heard said. “My parents told me I had to do something. There were a lot of girls going into hair styling, so I decided to do that. It’s worked out well.”

For more see the February 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.