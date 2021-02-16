COVID-19 vaccine for 65+ and teachers beginning February 22

Tennessee will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan COVID-19 for vaccinations on February 22. Phase 1b includes staff members of kindergarten through 12thgrade schools and child care facilities.

Online Scheduling for COVID-19 Vaccination

TDH has launched a new online scheduling tool that allows users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment. Users will enter their demographic information and will then be able to choose a date and time for their vaccination appointment. Tennesseans who have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccination do not need to re-enter their information in the new system.