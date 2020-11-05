SCHS Cross Country teams place fourth, ninth at TSSAA State

Running in the TSSAA Small School State Cross Country Meet outside Nashville on November 5, Sequatchie County High School had a fourth place finish in the girls’ race, among 20 teams. Lady Indian sophomore Jillyen Givens (712) placed ninth out of 165 runners and senior Anna Kate Tibbs was 13th. In the boys’ race, junior Grayson Kennedy earned a runner-up finish and junior Carter Bradford placed fifth, helping the Indians to a ninth place team finish out of 22 groups. For complete SCHS results and more on the race, see the November 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.