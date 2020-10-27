Keeping schools safe in pandemic

Since the majority of students in the Sequatchie County school system returned to a five-day-a-week, in-class schedule on September 22, school staff have remained cautious while continuing instruction as normally as possible. Due to COVID-19 concerns, students began the school year in a “hybrid” system mixing in-class and home learning before the Sequatchie County Board of Education voted to return to five days at school.

“We’re closely monitoring the reports being released by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH),” said Director of Schools Pete Swafford. “And when there are confirmed cases, we do ‘contact tracing,’ going back and looking at video to determine if students have been in close contact past the State’s time limit of 15 minutes.”

