City of Dunlap adds police officers — One is department’s first woman officer

The Dunlap Police Department has welcomed its first known female officer plus two other officers to its police force, announced Chief Randy Phillips. Joining the department are Kaylee Smith, Darrell Johnston and Lee Spain.

“We are pleased to have officers Johnston, Smith, and Spain,” Chief Phillips said. “It will be different having a female officer, but it will be a positive. There could be situations where having a female officer would make things easier for a victim or a suspect.”

Smith, 24, is the daughter of Clay Smith and the late Jennifer Smith. She is a Dunlap native, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Bryan College, and spent six months in the Collegedale Police Department in Hamilton County. She graduated from the police academy in December 2019.

