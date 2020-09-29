Homecoming parade is Friday

Though changes to the route and the number of participants were necessary, the 2020 Sequatchie County High School Homecoming Parade on October 2 still promises to be a memorable occasion for all involved.

“We had to do some things differently due to COVID-19 and distancing,” said SCHS Principal Regina Belknap. “We wanted to continue the parade for as many of our students as we could, especially the seniors.”

