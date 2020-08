Charles Grayson, Jr., 49, was arrested without incident at a local apartment complex on August 19, Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips reported. Grayson, a fugitive from justice, was wanted in Covington County, Alabama for failure to appear in court on a manslaughter charge. He remained confined to the Sequatchie County Justice Center on August 20. For more, see the August 27 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.