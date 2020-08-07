Sequatchie County Election results announced

Results of the August 6 Sequatchie County General Election and State/Federal Primaries are below. Note, these are Sequatchie County results.
 
More details on the vote will be in the August 13 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
 
ELECTION RESULTS
 
 
COUNTY GENERAL: ALL LOCAL OFFICES WERE UNCONTESTED.
 
ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY
 
James W. Condra, 1,889
 
 
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1
 
Greg Dawson, 238
 
 
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 3
 
Rachel H. Hixson, 166
 
 
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 5
 
Samuel F. Hudson, 279
 
 
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 7
 
Jessica Austin (write-in), 24
 
 
UNITED STATES SENATE, REPUBLICAN
 
Clifford Adkins, 8
 
Natisha Brooks, 24
 
Byron Bush, 8
 
Roy Dale Cope,7
 
Terry Dicus, 3
 
Tom Emerson, Jr., 6
 
George S. Flinn, Jr., 27
 
Bill Hagerty, 1156
 
Jon Henry, 31
 
Kent A. Morrell, 1
 
Glen L. Neal Jr., 3
 
John E. Osborne, 4
 
Aaron L. Pettigrew, 1
 
David Schuster, 1
 
Manny Sethi, 571
 
 
UNITED STATES SENATE, DEMOCRATIC
 
Marquita Bradshaw, 62
 
Gary G Davis, 60
 
Robin Kimbrough, 46
 
James Mackler, 83
 
Mark Pickrell, 26
 
 
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 4, REPUBLICAN
 
Scott DesJarlais, 1159
 
Doug Meyer, 364
 
Randy A Sharp, 237
 
 
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 4, DEMOCRATIC
 
Noelle Bivens, 110
 
Christopher J. Hale, 168
 
 
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 31, REPUBLICAN
 
Ron Travis, 1,302
 
 
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 31, DEMOCRATIC
 
Dean Sparks, 256
