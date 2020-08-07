| logout
Sequatchie County Election results announced
Results of the August 6 Sequatchie County General Election and State/Federal Primaries are below. Note, these are Sequatchie County results.
More details on the vote will be in the August 13 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY GENERAL: ALL LOCAL OFFICES WERE UNCONTESTED.
ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY
James W. Condra, 1,889
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1
Greg Dawson, 238
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 3
Rachel H. Hixson, 166
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 5
Samuel F. Hudson, 279
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 7
Jessica Austin (write-in), 24
UNITED STATES SENATE, REPUBLICAN
Clifford Adkins, 8
Natisha Brooks, 24
Byron Bush, 8
Roy Dale Cope,7
Terry Dicus, 3
Tom Emerson, Jr., 6
George S. Flinn, Jr., 27
Bill Hagerty, 1156
Jon Henry, 31
Kent A. Morrell, 1
Glen L. Neal Jr., 3
John E. Osborne, 4
Aaron L. Pettigrew, 1
David Schuster, 1
Manny Sethi, 571
UNITED STATES SENATE, DEMOCRATIC
Marquita Bradshaw, 62
Gary G Davis, 60
Robin Kimbrough, 46
James Mackler, 83
Mark Pickrell, 26
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 4, REPUBLICAN
Scott DesJarlais, 1159
Doug Meyer, 364
Randy A Sharp, 237
UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 4, DEMOCRATIC
Noelle Bivens, 110
Christopher J. Hale, 168
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 31, REPUBLICAN
Ron Travis, 1,302
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 31, DEMOCRATIC
Dean Sparks, 256