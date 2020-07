Graduation at Sequatchie County High School, once thought to possibly be in doubt, is now set for just over a week away. SCHS staff has released further details for graduation, planned for Friday, July 24, at 6:00 p.m. inside the school stadium.

SCHS Principal Regina Belknap said graduates must be at practice the day prior on Thursday, July 23 at the high school commons.

For more see the July 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.