Graduation guidelines announced by SCHS

To follow state and local guidelines enacted due to COVID-19 concerns, Sequatchie County High School is limiting attendance at its 2020 graduation, Friday, July 24. SCHS Principal Regina Belknap explained each graduate will receive six tickets to give to guests, for up to six guests. Everyone entering the stadium will have temperature checks and if possible, masks and hand sanitizer will be available, Belknap added. A live stream is planned for those unable to attend the 6:00 p.m. event.

For more, see the July 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.