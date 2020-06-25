Vehicle burglaries investigated

Vehicle burglaries took place in separate areas of Sequatchie County overnight, authorities reported on June 25. Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips said vehicles were entered at homes on Hill Circle, while vehicles at Higdon Road and West Valley Road were also entered, Sheriff Coy Swanger stated. The Sheriff added a silver or gray, newer-model four-door car is believed to have been used in the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (423) 949-7750 and the Dunlap Police Department at (423) 949-3319. For more, see the July 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.