Senior Cruise scheduled By Editor | May 8, 2020 | 0 A Senior Cruise to honor Sequatchie County High School 2020 graduates is scheduled for Friday, May 15, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The cruise is to run north to Cherry Street, with some street entrances to Rankin Avenue temporarily closed. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tree falls on truck May 6, 2020 | No Comments » Reported threat leads to arrest May 6, 2020 | No Comments » Kayakers rescued from swift-moving river waters May 6, 2020 | No Comments »