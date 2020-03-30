Fugitive arrested at Dunlap home:



Robert Lee Neal, 29, was arrested in a multi-unit operation Monday afternoon, March 30, Sheriff Coy Swanger reports. Neal had been sought since fleeing from police after being served a warrant on March 3.

Neal’s charges include violation of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing in Sequatchie County General Sessions Court; theft under $1,000 and shoplifting in Dunlap City Court; plus two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of burglary, and one count of carjacking, all in Hamilton County, Sheriff Swanger said.

