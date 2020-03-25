Mildred Land

Mildred Minton Land, 96, died March 23, 2020.

She was born November 19, 1923 in Mt. Airy, TN to the late Homer D. and Almeda Moffitt Minton.

She was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School, and for 32 years she was employed with the Sequatchie County School System, retiring as business manager. For over 75 years, Mildred was an active member of Dunlap United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Woodrow Wilson Land; and brothers, Dalton and Dennis Ray Minton.

She is survived by her son, Gary W. (Vickey) Land of Hixson; grandchildren, Michelle Land of Murfreesboro and Kimberly (Chris) Ragan of Farragut; and great-grandchildren, Wade, Walker and Rilee Kate Ragan.

Memorial donations can be made to Dunlap United Methodist Church.

Due to the current virus crisis affecting our country, the graveside service will be private.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.