Fugitive sought by police

Robert Lee Neal, a Dunlap resident also known by the nickname “Lil’ Homie,” led authorities on a foot chase in the south area of Dunlap on March 3. Sequatchie County Schools went on what is known as a “soft lockdown,” reported Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips.

“Mr. Neal was wanted for probation violation, domestic assault, shoplifting, and theft under $1,000,” Chief Phillips explained. “The Dunlap Police Department and Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve warrants to Neal near the apartments on U.S. Highway 28, but he fled on foot.”

