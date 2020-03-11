Albright leads SCHS Class of 2020

A wide range of career goals are in the plans of Sequatchie County High School’s Class of 2020 Top 10, announced by the school. Paxton Coe Albright leads this year’s Top 10 as valedictorian. The son of Chris and Kristy Albright plans to attend Auburn University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

“After receiving my degree, I hope to pursue a career at a company such as TBA or NASA,” he said.

PAXTON ALBRIGHT     GRACIE PERRY               EMMA BRADFORD          BAILEY SHOULDERS     ESTER GAO

        

KRISTEN ELLIOTT          EMMALEE HIGDON     ANNA KIDWELL               TANA ARGO                    MADALYN JOHNSON

