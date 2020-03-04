Presidential Primary results announced

Former Vice-President Joseph Biden and President Donald Trump were winners in Sequatchie County in the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary held March 3.

Biden received 270 votes in the Democratic Primary, 40.2 percent, ahead of Bernie Sanders (161, 24 percent) and Michael Bloomberg (131, 19.5 percent). Several other candidates also received votes, led by Elizabeth Warren with 50.

Trump took 958 votes in the Republican Primary, 98.1 percent.

