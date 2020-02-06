Human skull found near Sequatchie/Van Buren county line

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced the discovery last weekend of a human skull in a wooded area near Pleasant Hills Cemetery. Authorities including the TBI, Dunlap Police Department, Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department, Van Buren officers, and others were searching in the woods near the Van Buren-Sequatchie county line when the discovery was made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. For more, see the February 13 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.