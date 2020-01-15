Chief Huth retires his badge

After serving Dunlap residents for much of the past 32 years, Police Chief Clint Huth is moving on. Huth announced his retirement as a law enforcement officer, though he will still be in Dunlap after taking a position at the new Hubner Manufacturing operation.

“I hope some of my experience can help Hubner as they move into Dunlap,” said Huth, who was busy cleaning out his office on his final day, January 10. “I want to help Hubner acclimate into our community and be of assistance as they grow.”

