Carbon Black Global discusses possible expansion

Members of Carbon Black Global’s leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer Vince Harkins (above), spoke at a well-attended question and answer meeting at the Fredonia Community Center January 7. Fredonia residents and others from the county expressed support, along with concerns, on the company’s research and development operation on Barbrow Road and a possible carbon processing plant in Dunlap. Municipal solid waste sent to landfills could be reduced by 95 percent, Harkins told the audience. For more, see the January 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.