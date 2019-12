Mann-Hummel plans 50-job expansion, $15 million investment

Mann+Hummel, the German-based manufacturer employing 300 at its facility in Dunlap, plans to add up to 50 new jobs locally over the next five years. The company is investing $15 million. The announcement was made by Mann+Hummel and state officials including Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday, December 10. For more, see the December 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.