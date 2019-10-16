New filter required for water plant

Dunlap leaders state while local water customers should not be concerned about the safety or availability of water, one of the Dunlap Water Plant’s two main filters is no longer in use. City Commissioners approved the purchase of a new filter, possible clarifier, and installation, for a cost of up to $175,000.

During a special called Dunlap City meeting on October 10, Dunlap Mayor Land explained one of the two filters, each about 17 feet long, stopped working September 29. Since then, several companies have been contacted about the needed equipment and other water systems were asked about company recommendations.

