Sequatchie County is one of 59 counties across the state receiving ThreeStar grant funding through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD). The county’s grant award, to be used for leadership training, is $32,878.

Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce Director Janis Kyser said funding will help continue the successful Leadership Sequatchie Academy.

For more, see the October 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.