From a poultry show at 10:00 a.m. on August 17 to a talent show on Saturday night, August 24, the 92nd annual Sequatchie County Fair features a range of activities. Registration of exhibits and flowers continues until August 20 at 11:00 a.m., followed by judging the remainder of the day and on Wednesday.

