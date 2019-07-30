Frances Elizabeth “Fran” Roberson, age 71 of Pikeville, died peacefully with family and friends by her side, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Fran was the owner and operator of Fran’s Flowers for over 50 years. She had a servant’s heart and shared her faith and love for the Lord with everyone she came in contact with. Fran never met a stranger, was very compassionate, loved everyone and always had a smile on her face. She was a faithful member of First Southern Baptist Church where she was a Prayer Warrior for her Sunday School Class.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Tris Albert and Dorothy Merriam Campbell; a granny who raised her, Alice M. Merriam; brothers, Jay and Paul; and sisters, Charlotte and Connie.

Fran will be dearly missed by her husband of 51 years, Lavens Clay Roberson; son, Hubert (Angie) Roberson of Knoxville; daughter, Kelli Roberson of Crossville; brother, James (Judy) Campbell of Chattanooga; sister, Linda (Kenneth) Hall of Louisiana; grandchildren, Josh (Erica) Roberson, Julia (Eric) Dyer, Mary Addison Raley, Jake and Jillian Moore; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Dyer, who she loved with all her heart; special Aunt Mary (Tom) Humble of Greenville; very special friend who was considered family, Lola (Reed) Sells and their family; special family Margaret Rice, Christy and Hannah, her customers, and a host of friends along with all of Bledsoe and surrounding counties .

A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at First Southern Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Whitaker officiating and Bro. Eric Dyer and Jake Moore also speaking. Burial will be in Pikeville Cemetery.

The family received friends from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30, at the church.

Those serving as honorary pallbearers are the Director’s of First Farmers and Commercial Bank and Fran’s Sunday School Class of First Southern Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to First Southern Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.