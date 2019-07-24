Greer crowned Fairest of the Fair By Editor | July 24, 2019 | 0 Amelia Greer, a 2019 graduate of Sequatchie County High School, was crowned Fairest of the Fair on Saturday, July 20. Greer was awarded a $500 scholarship. For more see the July 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Hubner to double hiring with building acquisition July 24, 2019 | 2 Comments » Pilot of crashed plane in surgery July 18, 2019 | No Comments »