Edwin Dale Overstreet, 68, of Dunlap, died peacefully on July 3, 2019 after a brave fight with lung cancer.

Born in Harriman, Tennessee on December 1, 1950, he was the only child of Edward P. and Marilyn E. Overstreet. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1972 as a newly commissioned U.S. Navy officer. Within a week, he was traveling to join the crew of the USS McCaffrey (DD-860) off the coast of Vietnam. He was later stationed aboard the USS Leahy (DLG-16). Although he had a break in service, he rejoined the U.S. Navy in 1984, rising to the rank of Captain (O-6) and retiring from service in 1998. During his service, he was awarded numerous awards and accolades, including 2 Navy Commendation Medals, 5 Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit.

In his retirement years, Ed enjoyed working in the yard, refinishing furniture, becoming a wine connoisseur and growing a bountiful garden with the best tomatoes “ever”. He was a really, good man and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughters, Erin Polley (Mike), Jennifer Kilgore (Justin) and Erika Trussell (Jimmy); his four grandchildren, Destiny Trussell, Hayden Polley, Cohen Polley and Camilla Kilgore.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 9 at Chattanooga National Cemetery where he will be interred. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

