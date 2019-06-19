SCMS students tour the nation’s capital

Eighth grade students at Sequatchie County Middle School recently took a field trip to Washington, D.C. During their three-day stay, students had the opportunity to take pictures of the north and south side of the White House, and tour Mount Vernon, the National Archives, and the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, students visited the Lincoln, Jefferson, and Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorials; the Vietnam Wall, the Korean Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, and the Pentagon Memorial. On their last day, eighth graders toured several Smithsonian museums, and they visited Arlington Cemetery, where they had the honor of watching the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and watched four SCMS students participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

