Five student-athletes from Sequatchie County High School who helped their teams to the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro have been recognized as among the best in the area in their sports. Earning Best of Preps honors from the Chattanooga Times Free Press were Ella Edgmon, Collin Hudson, Austin Mitchell, Skyler Mohler, and Mackenzie Turner.

