Commission considering waste reduction for landfills

Reduction of waste ending in landfills, and lowering of related costs, could be in the future for Sequatchie County. County commissioners approved allowing County Executive Keith Cartwright and County Attorney Jennifer Mitchell to enter into a non-binding agreement with Carbon Black Global (CBG), LLC, during their regular monthly meeting on August 15.

Executive Cartwright explained the agreement is for a solid waste processing center. CGB, through a patented process, takes virtually all solid waste, incinerates it, and uses the resulting material to generate electricity. Five percent of the original amount of matter remains, he said, and the process does not harm the environment so it has state approval.

