Hubner to construct 36,000 square foot building, generate 66 jobs

Hubner Manufacturing Corporation to establish operations in Dunlap:

With a start-up planned for January 2020, officials from Hubner Manufacturing Corporation, along with Governor Bill Lee and other leaders, announced a $9.6 million private investment in Dunlap on March 6. Hubner, a world-wide manufacturer of products for transportation and energy sectors, plans to create approximately 66 high-paying jobs at a new, 36,000 square foot building on Tram Trail. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

Hubner, a subsidiary of German-based Hubner Group, will produce rubber parts, gaskets, and seals for the transportation, oil and gas, and aerospace industries, with further product manufacture under consideration.

Company CEO Ron Paquette noted the high level of work ethic in the community, along with the opportunity to work closely with Sequatchie County High School and Chattanooga State to help develop a quality workforce. He told a large audience at the City of Dunlap Training Center 11 different sites across America were considered, with Dunlap making the final three before ultimately decided upon.

Above: Hubner Chairman Reinhard Hubner and Governor Bill Lee, speaking at today’s announcement.