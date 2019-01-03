Layne reinstated as Sequatchie County High School Principal

Tommy Layne, Principal at Sequatchie County High School for 24 years before a reassignment was ordered in October by Director of Schools Pete Swafford, has been reinstated to his position.

“We had a conversation in early December, and Mr. Layne acknowledged mistakes had been made. He took responsibility,” Director Swafford said. “He asked if I would reinstate him and a week later I sent him a letter stating I would do so.”

Director Swafford added Mr. Layne’s duties as Principal would restart the second semester, with classes starting next week. For more, see the January 10 edition of The Dunlap Tribune.