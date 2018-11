Despite starting to run competitively only about two years ago, Dunlap resident Jevon Stringer made the decision to run in the world’s most famous marathon. Stringer, 42, joined tens of thousands of others on November 4 running in the New York City Marathon, 26.2 miles. Stringer finished the distance in 4 hours, 52.56 seconds, placing 33,969th out of 52,703 runners.

