Now in its 11th year of distributing school supplies and providing helpful information to parents and children, Give a Kid a Chance is set for July 27 at Sequatchie County High School. The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. noon and all Sequatchie County children are invited, whether attending public or private school, or home-schooled.

For more, see the July 5 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.