D.J. Harmon, 45, was killed by a falling tree on Carpenter Road in Dunlap, Chief Clint Huth confirmed on Wednesday morning. The accident took place a day prior at about 2:30 p.m. Chief Huth said Harmon was working for a tree service and was struck by a falling tree, weakened by recent heavy rain. For more information, see the June 7 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.