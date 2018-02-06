J. B. McDowell, 76, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Saturday, February 3, 2018.

He was a heavy equipment operator in the construction business for the most part of his life. J. B. enjoyed farming and driving his mule team on trail rides. His best friend was Jack, his Jack Russell.

Preceding J. B. in death were his parents, Ira Otis and Martha Clemmie Lively McDowell; brother, Billy McDowell; sisters, Ivory McDowell, and Rita Bowman.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 43-plus years, Mary Ellen Everett McDowell; daughter, Susan (Vincent) Boring; sons, Jimmy Ray (Bessie )McDowell, Nathan (Debbie) McGowan, Ricky (Kathy) McGowan, Dow (Jenny Kay) McGowan, all of Pikeville; brother, Randy (Janie) McDowell, and Larry McDowell, both of Dunlap; sisters, Louise McDowell of Dunlap, Vera (Joe) Rains of Dunlap, Lorraine Ottinger of Soddy Daisy, Marie (Frank) Mathis of North Carolina; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 5, with Minister Ron Gilbert officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

