Mayme Annetta Hitchcox Phillips, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Erlanger Sequatchie.

Mayme was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. She was a very strong woman who also took care of everyone around her. Mayme loved Jesus and her heart was with the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benton and Thelma Gifford Hitchcox.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Randall Phillips, Sr.; sons, Randall (Tiffany) Phillips, Jr. and Benjamin “Benji” Phillips; brothers, Leon (Gail) Hitchcox and Charles (Deanna) Hitchcox; grandchildren, Brad, Bella and Brix Phillips; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. James Dunn officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Mayme Phillips and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.