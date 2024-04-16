Jeanne Ann Parrish, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee, formerly of Laverne, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024.

She was of the Christian faith, and we believe there was a joyful and glorious reunion in heaven when she arrived that morning. Mrs. Parrish was an LPN who taught CNAs and worked in home care in Chattanooga. She was a kind, gentle, intelligent woman who loved books, thrift stores, art and the T.V. show General Hospital. She loved, helped, and rescued many people and pets in her lifetime.

Mother, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure and you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Peter 1:3-4

She was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Kenneth D. Baldock and Nellie E. Baldock; son, Larry R. “Rusty” Smith; and husbands, Larry D. Smith and Thomas Parrish.

She is survived by her son, Anthony D. “Tony” (Tammy) Smith, Chattanooga; daughter, Natalie C. Smith, Dunlap; sister, Kenda L. (Jack) Stamps, East Ridge; grandsons, Alex, Jordan, and Charlie Smith, Chattanooga; and granddaughters, Lori Brown Smith and Kristin Pobielgo Smith, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

No funeral service or visitation was held.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.