Jeanne Ann Parrish
Jeanne Ann Parrish, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee, formerly of Laverne, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024.
She was of the Christian faith, and we believe there was a joyful and glorious reunion in heaven when she arrived that morning. Mrs. Parrish was an LPN who taught CNAs and worked in home care in Chattanooga. She was a kind, gentle, intelligent woman who loved books, thrift stores, art and the T.V. show General Hospital. She loved, helped, and rescued many people and pets in her lifetime.
Mother, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure and you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Peter 1:3-4
She was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Kenneth D. Baldock and Nellie E. Baldock; son, Larry R. “Rusty” Smith; and husbands, Larry D. Smith and Thomas Parrish.
She is survived by her son, Anthony D. “Tony” (Tammy) Smith, Chattanooga; daughter, Natalie C. Smith, Dunlap; sister, Kenda L. (Jack) Stamps, East Ridge; grandsons, Alex, Jordan, and Charlie Smith, Chattanooga; and granddaughters, Lori Brown Smith and Kristin Pobielgo Smith, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.
No funeral service or visitation was held.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.