Patricia Ann O’Neal Weaver, 86, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at NHC Sequatchie.

She was a member of Restoration Pointe Church of God. She enjoyed being outside working in her yard and planting flowers. She loved her pets, bird watching, cooking and making floral arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Mary Beth Ledbetter O’Neal; daughters, Cathy Ann Ryan and Sarah Jane Dick; son, Bruce Alan Weaver; and sister, Peggy Ward.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Weaver; son, Larry (Eileen) Ledbetter; daughter, Becky Hicks; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Michael Grant and Bro. Levi Taylor officiating. Burial followed in Camp Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Patricia Ann Weaver and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.