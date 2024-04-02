Miller leads Sequatchie County High’s Class of 2024

High achieving students planning on a variety of future careers form the Sequatchie County High School Class of 2024 Top 10. Leading the class is Alisha Miller as valedictorian at SCHS.

Finishing as salutatorian is Nicholas Alan Blevins, son of Tommy and Gloria Blevins.

Historian for the Class of 2024 is Anzlee Yawn, daughter of Josh and Cassie Yawn.

Fourth in the top 10 is Haven Curtis. The daughter of Lindsey Hughes and Eric Curtis intends to major in Mechanical Engineering, with a concentration in aerospace, at TTU.

Finishing fifth is Emily Brooke Chapman, daughter of Thomas and Miranda Chapman.

Taylor Marie Davenport is sixth in the SCHS Class of 2024. The daughter of David and Kristi Davenport plans to attend Chattanooga State, major in Biology, and become a perfusionist (cardiovascular medical technician).

Joe William Brown is seventh in this year’s class. The son of Robert and Rebecca Brown plans to attend the University of Northwest Ohio, majoring in Automotive and High Performance with an Associate’s in Applied Science.

Dante Haman, son of Curtis and Michelle Haman, is eighth in the Top 10 and plans to attend TTU.

Ninth in the Top 10 is Josie Boynton, daughter of Brad Boynton and Jody Boynton. She plans to attend TTU and major in Nursing.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Michael Caleb Fletcher, son of Kellie Grant. Caleb intends to study Computer Science at TTU.

