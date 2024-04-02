Helen Nickerson Kilgore, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at her residence.

She enjoyed taking drives and seeing all the state parks in Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Thompson Nickerson; son, Richard Perillo; sister, Barbara Shannon; and brother, Larry Nickerson.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Wilbur; sons, Anthony (Rose Mary) Perillo and Joseph Perillo; brother, Terry (Connie) Nickerson; sister, Karen (Ed) Tilley; five grandchildren, Anthony Perillo, Michael Perillo, Crystal (Dustin) Pivaral, Jordan Perillo and Alie Perillo; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

No services were held as it was Mrs. Kilgore’s wishes to be cremated.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Helen Nickerson Kilgore and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.