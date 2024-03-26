 Skip to content

George Thomas Harvey

| |

George Thomas Harvey, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024.

He was a member of Dunlap church of Christ. George was a proud Veteran of the US Army and loved to play golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Standefer Thomas and Lavina Elberta Harvey; brothers, Barney and Jerry Harvey; sister, Rebecca Myers; brother-in-law, Gene Barger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Barger Harvey; sister, Elberta Vaughn; brothers-in-law, Gene Barger family, Greer (Glenna) Barger and family, Leonard (Connie) Barger and family; sisters-in-law, Sandy Whetsell and family, Peggy (Jimmy) Standefer and family; special great-nephews and niece, Jameson and Jemma Barrick and George Griego.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Howard Walker Cemetery with full military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. George Thomas Harvey and ask that you share your memories and condolences for his family on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment