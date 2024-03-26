George Thomas Harvey, 82, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 24, 2024.

He was a member of Dunlap church of Christ. George was a proud Veteran of the US Army and loved to play golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Standefer Thomas and Lavina Elberta Harvey; brothers, Barney and Jerry Harvey; sister, Rebecca Myers; brother-in-law, Gene Barger.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Barger Harvey; sister, Elberta Vaughn; brothers-in-law, Gene Barger family, Greer (Glenna) Barger and family, Leonard (Connie) Barger and family; sisters-in-law, Sandy Whetsell and family, Peggy (Jimmy) Standefer and family; special great-nephews and niece, Jameson and Jemma Barrick and George Griego.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Howard Walker Cemetery with full military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Mr. George Thomas Harvey and ask that you share your memories and condolences for his family on its website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com