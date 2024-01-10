Andrea Monique Aldaco, 37 of Sequatchie, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in an automobile accident.

Andrea was affectionately known as “Cripple Diva” as she was a quadriplegic due to an unfortunate accident during childhood. She never let her disability slow her down! She lived life without boundaries, loved anything pertaining to outdoors, loved Christmas and dogs. Her greatest achievement and loves of her life were her fiancé Tony and son Axel.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Ann Gillean; adoptive father, H. Spees.

She is survived by her fiancé, Anthony Black; son, Axel Black; father, Andres Aldaco; sister, Nichole Qualls; brother, David Fuentes, Jr. along with several nieces and nephews.

Andrea’s family received friends Sunday, January 7, from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Andrea Monique Aldaco and ask that you share your memories and condolences for her family on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.