TTU student, administrators gift new lab coat to nursing student following serious accident

Tennessee Tech University student Buchanan “Buck” Honeycutt pursued a nursing major because he wanted to help others.

Moved by the passing of his grandfather, and the many health care professionals who assisted him in the last months of his life, the Sequatchie County native began studies at Tech’s Whitson-Hester School of Nursing, where he had recently participated in the white coat ceremony – a rite of passage marking students’ entrance into upper-level nursing courses.

