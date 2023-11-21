Grover Lee Skyles, 83, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at his residence.

He was a talented carpenter, loved to watch football and wrestling, and work in his garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee Lee and Julia Hatfield Skyles; siblings, Clyde Skyles, Eddie Mae Newman, Willie Skyles, Harold Skyles and Retha Harvey.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Ewton Skyles; sons, Johnny Skyles and Timmy Ray (Susie) Brock; siblings, Ray Skyles, Dessie Green and Eva (Herman) James; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 17 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jack James officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Grover Skyles.