Barbara Harmon, 85, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday morning November 16, 2023 at the NHC Health Care Center.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, and bluegrass music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Cleo Lockhart; brother, Buford Lockhart.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Auby Harmon; two sons, Michael (Cheryl) Harmon and Dale Harmon, both of Dunlap; grandchildren, Cody (Kayla), Kyle (Tricia) and Paige Harmon; great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna and Savannah Harmon; three sisters, Murdena (Jerry) Hixson, Patsy (Kevin) Lockhart and Cindy Garner all of Dunlap; two brothers, Don Lockhart, Lookout Mountain and Norman Lockhart, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Lynn Shuler officiating. Burial was in the Rankin Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.