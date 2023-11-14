Magnus Wade Easterly, newborn son of Robert Easterly and Delania Gilbert, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kirk Sherman; great-grandparents, Donald Lockhart and Debra Sanders; great-great-grandfathers, Walter Sanders, Donald Stocker, Charles Easterly, Sr. and Robert Taylor; and great-great-grandmothers, Mary Lee Taylor and Geneva Easterly.

In addition to his parents, Magnus is survived by his grandparents, Farrah (Billy) Gilbert, Kenneth (Cindy) Easterly and Katie (Gordon Skyles) Stocker; great-grandparents, Charles Bo (Denise) Easterly, Mona Stocker, Nina Lockhart, Bill Gilbert, Charles Baker and Wayne Weimer; great-great-grandmother, Betty Stocker; uncles, Thomas (Candace) Way, Blake (Hayley) Way, Tanner Gilbert and Jacob Easterly; and aunts, Josie Sherman and Kendra Easterly.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 13 in the funeral home chapel with Andrew Dixon officiating. Burial followed in Camp Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements.