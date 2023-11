Jerry Spangler, 81, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee died Friday November 10, 2023 at Life Care Center of Red Bank.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Spangler; son, David Spangler; parents, G.D. and Ava Spangler; and brother, Larry Spangler.

He is survived by his daughters, Sonja (Anthony) Sanders of Chattanooga, April (Joel) Humble of Signal Mountain and Gail Schwiger of Winchester; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, David and Naomi Schwiger and Bart and Ann Cole.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, November 14 at Chattanooga Memorial Park.

