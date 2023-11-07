Linda Joyce Moffitt Burgess, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023.

She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Congregational Methodist Church. She was the daughter of the late Hobert and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Bonner Moffitt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gaberial Dexter Burgess; and brothers, Bobby Moffitt, Clifton (Tip) Moffitt and James Moffitt.

Left to remember her are her husband of 53 years, Robert “Dexter” Burgess; daughter, Beth (Chris) Garcia of Mize, Mississippi; sons, Matt (Missy) Burgess and Jonathan McGovern, both of Dunlap; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chris Garcia officiating. Burial followed in Blackburn Cemetery in Pikeville.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Linda Burgess and asks that you share your memories and condolences with her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.