Diana Louella Nichols, 43, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at her residence.

Diana loved being in nature, playing video games, crocheting and listening to music. She was a loving mother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Richard and Patsy Blair; paternal grandparents Henry and Thelma Nichols; and father-in-law, Dale Hobbs.

She is survived by her mother, Connie Nichols; father, Robert (Candy) Nichols; children, Carly (Nick) Hobbs and Ashley Hobbs; brother, Joe (Lanell) Nichols; sister, Christine Tucker; boyfriend, Chapparo Perez; nieces, Kayla Sullivan and Tiffany Hernandez; nephew, Ronald Sullivan; sister-in-law, Anna Sullivan; best friend, Jasmine Smith; and father of her children, Clinton Hobbs.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Ms. Diana Nichols and they ask that you share your memories and condolences with her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.